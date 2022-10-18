Winfree reverted to the Packers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Winfree was promoted to Green Bay's game-day roster for the third time this season after landing with the team's practice squad at the end of training camp. However, the 26-year-old failed to haul in his lone target while playing 13 offensive snaps behind fellow wideouts Allen Lazard, Romeo Doubs, Randall Cobb (ankle) and Amari Rodgers on Sunday. Now that the team has exercised his last remaining practice squad elevation of the season, it's possible the Packers choose to add Winfree to the active roster, as Cobb, Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and Christian Watson (hamstring) are all dealing with injuries.