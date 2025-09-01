Winfree (hand) was removed from injured reserve with an injury settlement Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Winfree was placed on IR with a broken hand in late August, but the Texans have since decided to move on from the 28-year-old. The Colorado product last saw regular-season action with the Colts in 2023, failing to haul in his only target across eight games. Winfree is now free to sign elsewhere once he's fully healthy again.