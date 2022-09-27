Winfree reverted to the Packers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Winfree was once again elevated from Green Bay's practice squad with Christian Watson (hamstring), Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and Samori Toure (coach's decision) all out against the Buccaneers on Sunday. Still, the fourth-year wideout failed to haul in either of his two targets while playing 13 of the Packers' 62 offensive snaps. Winfree also played three snaps on special teams, and he's now eligible for one more elevation while on Green Bay's practice squad this season.