Winfree reverted to the Packers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Winfree lined up out wide on nine of Green Bay's 61 offensive plays as well as 13 snaps on special team's during the team's season-opening loss to the Vikings on Sunday. The 2019 sixth-round pick hauled in his lone target for 17 yards after being elevated from the Packers' practice squad Saturday. Winfree is now eligible for two more such elevations before he would have to be added to the team's active roster in order to suit up in any more games this season.