Winfree was waived by the Packers on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Winfree failed to make the team after he caught seven passes for 75 yards this preseason. The wide receiver played in seven games with the Packers last season, catching eight passes for 58 yards on 13 targets. Winfree will likely start the 2022 campaign on a team's practice squad.
