K.C. McDermott: Shifts to COVID-19 list
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Jaguars placed McDermott on the practice squad COVID-19 list Saturday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
McDermott has either tested positive for the virus or come into close contact with someone who has. He'll need to pass the NFL's COVID-19 protocols before returning to the team.
