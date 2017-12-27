The Cowboys signed Cannon to their practice squad Wednesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

After a productive three-year career at Baylor, Cannon declared for the 2017 NFL Draft, only to go undrafted in April. He was unable to parlay stints with the 49ers and Rams into a roster spot prior to the season, but Cannon's entry into the Cowboys' organization will afford him another opportunity to make an impression during Dallas' offseason program.