K.D. Cannon: Joins Dallas' practice squad
The Cowboys signed Cannon to their practice squad Wednesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
After a productive three-year career at Baylor, Cannon declared for the 2017 NFL Draft, only to go undrafted in April. He was unable to parlay stints with the 49ers and Rams into a roster spot prior to the season, but Cannon's entry into the Cowboys' organization will afford him another opportunity to make an impression during Dallas' offseason program.
