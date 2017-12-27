The Cowboys signed Cannon to their practice squad Wednesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

After a productive three-year career at Baylor, Cannon declared for the 2017 NFL Draft, only to go undrafted in April. He was unable to parlay stints with the 49ers and Rams into a roster spot prior to the season, but Cannon's entry into the Cowboys' organization will afford him another opportunity to make an impression during Dallas' offseason program.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories