The Buccaneers waived Brent (undisclosed) from their injured reserve list Wednesday per the NFL's official transaction page.

Brent had resided on IR since Sept. 6, and it's still unclear what sort of injury he's dealing with. Once the Wake Forest product gets healthy, he'll be able to work out and sign with another team elsewhere around the league.

