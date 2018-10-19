Brent (knee) was released from the Colts' practice squad Friday, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Brent was waived with an injury settlement from injured reserve in September, but joined the team's practice squad earlier this week. The Colts continue to battle injury issues at wide receiver, but the team opted to make room for Krishawn Hogan on the practice squad, instead.

