Brent signed with the Buccaneers' practice squad Tuesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The 25-year-old wideout spent time with the Colts' practice squad earlier this season, and he'd also worked out for the Packers in mid-November. With a solid 6-foot-3, 200-pound frame, the Bucs likely view Brent as an intriguing prospect that they'll hope to begin developing over the balance of the regular season and into the offseason.

More News
Our Latest Stories