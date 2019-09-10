Kaare Vedvik: Cut by New York
The Jets waived Vedvik on Tuesday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.
Vedvik received his walking papers just two days after he failed to convert two kicks -- a 45-yard field goal and an extra-point attempt -- in a 17-16 loss to the Bills. The 25-year-old will now exit his third organization in a month after being traded from the Ravens to the Vikings on Aug. 11 before getting waived by Minnesota at the conclusion of the preseason. The Jets signed Sam Ficken on Tuesday to assume the vacant kicking job.
