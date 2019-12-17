Play

The Bengals signed Vedvik to their practice squad Monday, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Vedvik had a couple shots to assume a starting kicking role with the Vikings and Jets this year, but couldn't stick. The 25-year-old missed both his only career field goal and extra-point attempts for the Jets in Week 1 this season.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories