Vedvik was waived by the Bills on Wednesday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.
Vedvik was supposed to battle incumbent punter Corey Bojorquez for the starting job, but as evidenced by this news, Vedvik failed to win the competition. The Marshall product has been known for his powerful leg, but also for his shaky kicking, as he's missed both of his kicking opportunities in his career. His talent could help him latch on elsewhere, but he'll likely fill in at punter or kicker should injuries arise during the regular season.