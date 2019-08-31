Vedvik was waived by the Vikings on Saturday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

The dual punter/kicker, who the Vikings traded a fifth-round pick to the Ravens for earlier in training camp, ultimately wasn't able to find a role with the team at either spot. Given Vedvik's versatility it's possible another team might end up claiming him, but it's more likely the 25-year-old will simply end up on the Vikings' practice squad.

