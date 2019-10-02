Play

Vedvik declined an invite to work out for the Patriots, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The Patriots placed Stephen Gostkowski (hip) on injured reserve Wednesday since he'll require season-ending surgery, so they're actively searching for a replacement. Vedvik isn't interested, however, as he's working to improve his punting and kick offs after getting cut by the Jets on Sept. 10.

