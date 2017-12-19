Palacio was waived by the Seahawks on Tuesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Palacio was waived by the Seahawks after being promoted to the active roster Saturday. A Seahawks' practice squad member for the majority of the past two seasons, its seems likely Palacio could end back up there as long as he passes through waivers.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories