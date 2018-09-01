Rodgers (undisclosed) was waived/injured by the Jets on Friday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Rodgers has been sidelined for almost all of training camp with an undisclosed injury. Assuming he clears waivers, he will likely revert to the Jets' injured reserve for the remainder of the season. His only opportunity to see any action in 2018 will be if both parties reach an injury settlement.

