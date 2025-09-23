Davis reverted to the Browns' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Davis played 14 snaps on special teams and returned one kick for 28 yards during the Browns' 13-10 win over the Packers on Sunday. It was the first time he was elevated from the practice squad, and he can be called up twice more before the Browns would be required to sign him to the active roster in order for him to continue to play with Cleveland.