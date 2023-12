Davis reverted to the Cardinals' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Davis was promoted to Arizona's active roster ahead of Week 16, but he ultimately failed to see the field. It was his first elevation of the season, and if Marquise Brown (heel) and Greg Dortch (shoulder) are forced to sit again he could be in line for another call up. However, more clarity on the team's receiving situation will come as the week progresses.