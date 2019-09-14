The 49ers waived Smith on Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The 49ers needed to make space on the active roster for RB Jeff Wilson since RB Tevin Coleman (ankle) won't play Sunday versus the Bengals. Smith was the casualty in this situation, but if the rookie sixth-round pick clears waivers he'll likely land on the practice squad.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week