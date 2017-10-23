Kaelin Clay: Done in Buffalo
Clay was waived by the Bills on Monday, Mike Rodak of ESPN reports.
After the Bills acquired Clay in a trade with the Panthers during final roster cuts this summer, the Utah product only caught one pass (on five targets) for 28 yards in the four games he was active. His services likely weren't needed anymore after Carolina added Deonte Thompson last week.
