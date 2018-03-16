Clay didn't receive a qualifying offer or minimum tender from the Panthers and will become an unrestricted free agent, per the league's official transaction log.

After a rough start to the 2017 season in which Clay was traded from the Panthers to the Bills before getting waived and returning to Carolina midseason, the 2015 sixth-rounder ultimately finished the year with just six receptions on 20 targets for 85 yards and no touchdowns. However, the Utah product did show his upside on special teams by housing a 60-yard punt in Week 12 against the Jets. It isn't clear what kind of appeal he'll have on the open market, but it would be a surprise if he isn't able to land a deal in advance of team training camps in late July.