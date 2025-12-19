Merriweather was signed to Houston's practice squad Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Merriweather, originally signed by Tampa Bay in 2023 as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa, was waived by the Buccaneers on Wednesday. He has 46 tackles, 1.0 sacks, two passes defensed and one fumble recovery over 42 career games in the NFL.