Kaevon Merriweather: Placed on practice squad injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Merriweather (knee) was placed on the practice squad injured list Thursday.
Merriweather won't be available to play in the postseason due to the knee injury he sustained in Houston's regular-season finale. The Texans signed fellow safety K'Von Wallace to the practice squad in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Texans' Kaevon Merriweather: Suffers knee injury in victory•
-
Kaevon Merriweather: Joins Texans' practice squad•
-
Buccaneers' Kaevon Merriweather: Stands out in preseason finale•
-
Buccaneers' Kaevon Merriweather: Modest numbers in '24 season•
-
Buccaneers' Kaevon Merriweather: Past knee injury•
-
Buccaneers' Kaevon Merriweather: Questionable to return Sunday night•