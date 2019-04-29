Kahlil Lewis: Joining Atlanta

The Falcons are expected to sign Lewis as an undrafted free agent.

The Cincinnati product was a four-year player for the Bearcats, racking up 56 catches for 782 yards and nine touchdowns in 13 games in 2019. Lewis was extremely productive in his career, as he led his team in receiving yards the past three seasons. He will likely battle the likes of fellow undrafted wide receiver signee Shane Bane, among others for a roster spot.

