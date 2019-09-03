Lewis was waived by the Seahawks on Saturday, according to the team's transaction report.

Lewis signed with the Seahawks less than a week ago but his short amount of time in the locker room wasn't enough to secure him a spot on the 53-man roster. An undrafted rookie out of Cincinnati, Lewis has already spent time with the Falcons and Seahawks this summer and could fit into a practice squad or roster somewhere down the road.

