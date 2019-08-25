Kahzin Daniels: Waived with injury designation
Daniels (knee) was waived/injured by the Buccaneers on Saturday, Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com reports.
The severity of Daniels' knee injury is unclear at this point, but he was unable to play in the Buccaneers' third preseason tilt and they ultimately elected to waive the pass rusher to make room for quarterback Vincent Testaverde's return.
