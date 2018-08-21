Forbath will work out for the Jets on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Forbath was released by the Vikings on Monday, losing a kicking battle to rookie fifth-round pick Daniel Carlson. The Jets appear to have zero confidence in Taylor Bertolet, as they claimed Jason Myers off waivers Tuesday and may soon add another kicker to the roster. Forbath made 32 of 38 field-goal attempts (84.2 percent) for the Vikings last season, but he missed five PATs.