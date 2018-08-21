Kai Forbath: Could join Jets
Forbath will work out for the Jets on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Forbath was released by the Vikings on Monday, losing a kicking battle to rookie fifth-round pick Daniel Carlson. The Jets appear to have zero confidence in Taylor Bertolet, as they claimed Jason Myers off waivers Tuesday and may soon add another kicker to the roster. Forbath made 32 of 38 field-goal attempts (84.2 percent) for the Vikings last season, but he missed five PATs.
More News
-
Vikings' Kai Forbath: Released after FG miss•
-
Vikings' Kai Forbath: Misses field goal versus Jaguars•
-
Vikings' Kai Forbath: No decision yet on starting kicker•
-
Vikings' Kai Forbath: Close battle for kicker job•
-
Vikings' Kai Forbath: Could be on the way out•
-
Vikings' Kai Forbath: Staying in Minnesota•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Preseason Week 2 takeaways
Dave Richard goes deep on Preseason Week 2 to find what you need to know before you draft.
-
Eisenberg's Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.
-
Podcast: Deep league drafting
Need some advice for a deeper league? We’ll tell you why positional tiers are so important...
-
Eisenberg Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Pats RB White a Fantasy steal
Rex Burkhead? Sony Michel? No one can guarantee anything when it comes to the Patriots run...