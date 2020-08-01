Forbath was released by the Cowboys on Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
The writing appeared to be on the wall as soon as the Cowboys signed Greg Zuerlein to a three-year, $7.5 million contract in March. Forbath, who posted a perfect 11-for-11 on field goal attempts with the Cowboys and Patriots in 2019, has plenty of experience at the NFL level and given the uncertain nature of the 2020 season, it's entirely possible the eighth-year kicker could find a new home before the end of training camp.