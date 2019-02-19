Kai Forbath: Cut by Jags
The Jaguars released Forbath on Tuesday, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Forbath was a late-season injury replacement for Josh Lambo (groin), who signed a four-year extension with the Jaguars last week. The 31-year-old kicker shouldn't have too much trouble finding a chance to compete for a starting job, as he's converted 85.7 percent of field-goal attempts in his career, including 11 of 18 from 50-plus yards.
