Forbath did not sign with the Steelers on Thursday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Forbath had a tryout with the Steelers on Wednesday to provide competition for Chris Boswell, but the team has ultimately elected to stick with their current starter heading into Week 15. If Boswell, who has missed five extra points this season and converted only 10 of 16 field-goal attempts, were to struggle during Sunday's tilt against the Patriots, Forbath could be in line for another visit with Pittsburgh.