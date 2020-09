The Panthers signed Forbath to the practice squad Friday, Myles Simmons of the Panthers' official site reports.

For the second week in a row, Forbath has found himself on Carolina's practice squad. On the first occasion, he remained there because the team's regular kicker Joey Slye handled all duties as he normally does. For the season, Slye has hit all four field-goal attempts and three of four point-after tries, so Forbath is little more than insurance for the Panthers at the moment.