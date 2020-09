The Panthers signed Forbath to the practice squad Saturday, Myles Simmons of the team's official site reports.

Panthers starting kicker Joey Slye hit all three field goals in Week 1 but missed an extra point, so Forbath was brought in as a possible replacement if the misses keep up. Forbath played four games in 2019 and connected on all 11 field-goal attempts, including eight kicks from beyond 40 yards.