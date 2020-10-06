The Bears hosted Forbath for a tryout Tuesday, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.
The Bears have deployed Cairo Santos as their starting kicker with Eddy Pineiro (groin) on IR. Santos made his lone field-goal attempt in Week 4 but missed to tries over the previous two weeks. It's possible the Bears are looking to sign Forbath to the practice squad to serve as a backup when Pineiro returns. It's worth keeping an eye on, as Forbath made all 10 field-goal attempts in 2019, including eight from beyond 40 yards.