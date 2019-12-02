Play

The Patriots have waived Forbath, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Forbath, who made a 23-yard field goal and one of two extra-point tries in Sunday's 28-22 loss to the Texans, was let go to make room for the team's waiver claim of defensive tackle Albert Huggins. The Patriots will now need to look for another kicker (Forbath was the fourth of the season for the team) in advance of Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

