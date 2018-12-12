Forbath worked out with the Steelers on Wednesday, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Forbath was released by the Vikings on Aug. 20 and worked out for the Jets one day later, but has yet to sign with a team. The UCLA product was involved in some close position battles during the preseason. Forbath may be considered -- along with Matt McCrane -- by the Steelers if they decide to move on from Chris Boswell, who currently sits on the hot seat after missing two field goals -- including a game-tying field goal -- against the Raiders on Sunday.

