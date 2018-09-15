Kai Nacua: Joins Ravens' practice squad
Nacua was signed to Baltimore's practice squad Saturday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Nacua spent the offseason with Baltimore and was on the fringe of a roster spot as the preseason came to a close. He'll have a chance to get promoted to the active roster if the team faces a rash of injuries, especially to the secondary.
