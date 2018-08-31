Kai Nacua: Let go by Baltimore
Nacua was waived by the Ravens on Friday.
Nacua played 216 defensive snaps for the Browns in 2017 , but the Raven's depth at the safety position made the rotational player expendable. The 23-year-old will become an unrestricted free agent if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
