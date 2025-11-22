Dallas waived Elam on Saturday.

Elam was acquired by Dallas in a trade in March and logged every defensive snap for the team over the first three weeks of the season. However, the 2022 first-round draft pick saw his playing time fluctuate thereafter, and Elam didn't log any defensive snaps while playing three snaps on special teams last Sunday against Las Vegas. Joe Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News indicates that Elam's removal from the roster suggests the Cowboys have ample confidence in their current outside corners -- including rookie Shavon Revel and second-year pro Caelen Carson.