Ka'John Armstrong: Waived by Cleveland
Armstrong was waived by the Browns on Saturday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Armstrong signed with the team after participating at minicamp on a tryout basis, but he was unable to remain on the roster through training camp.
