Kalan Reed: Agrees to injury settlement
Reed (foot) agreed to an injury settlement and was waived from injured reserve, according to the league's official transaction log.
Reed is nursing a fractured foot that landed him on IR last week. The third-year defensive back will be free to sign elsewhere should he pass through waivers unclaimed.
