Ballage (hamstring) and the Dolphins agreed to an injury settlment Sunday, Safid Deen and Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Ballage had his trade to the Jets nullified after failing his physical due to a hamstring injury, will now be able to hit the open market. The 24-year-old saw action in 12 games with the Dolphins in 2019, carrying the ball 74 times for just 135 yards and three scores. He'll look to get healthy and find a depth role elsewhere around the league.