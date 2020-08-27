The Dolphins cut Ballage on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Dolphins telegraphed Ballage's departure via the signing of Salvon Ahmed earlier Wednesday. The team gave Ballage every opportunity to prove himself worthy of a role on offense in 2019, but his averages of 1.8 yards on 74 carries and 2.6 yards on 24 targets were the lowest mark of any member of the backfield. The 2018 fourth-round pick's size and athletic tools should result in him finding a depth role with another organization, and at this point a change of scenery could be for the best.