The Jets cut Ballage on Monday.
Ballage made a handful of costly mistakes during last Thursday's loss to the Broncos, including a badly missed blocking assignment in the first half and a poor decision to stop ahead of the first-down marker just before the two-minute warning. His departure is also a likely hint that Le'Veon Bell (hamstring) could be activated off IR for Week 5.
