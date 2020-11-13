Ballage will be elevated to the Chargers' active roster for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, per coach Anthony Lynn, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Ballage took on a leading role in his Chargers debut after Justin jackson hurt his knee early last week against Vegas, finishing with 84 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 15 carries and two catches. While Jackson (knee) has been ruled out against Miami, the Chargers could get back Troymaine Pope (neck), who would provide additional competition for snaps at running back along with rookie Joshua Kelley. Kelley played more snaps than Ballage last week but failed to find much running room. Pope -- who is questionable -- will likely take on a leading role if he plays, but Ballage could end up grabbing the majority of the work over Kelley if Los Angeles' backfield comes down to just the practice squad call-up and the struggling rookie again.