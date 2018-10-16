Kalif Raymond: Added to Giants' practice squad
Raymond was signed to the Giants' practice squad Tuesday, Michael Eisen of Giants.com reports.
Raymond was cut by the Giants on Sept. 1, but was signed back Tuesday after fellow wide receiver Cody Latimer (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve. In 2017 Raymond played six games with the Giants and two games with the Jets, accumulating just one catch for 12 yards.
