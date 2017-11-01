Kalif Raymond: Joins Giants' practice squad
The Giants signed Raymond to their practice squad Wednesday, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.
Raymond returns to the organization just a day after being released from the practice squad. He'll take the spot of defensive lineman Jordan Williams, who was promoted to the 53-man roster in a prior transaction.
