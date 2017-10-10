Kalif Raymond: Signed to practice squad
Raymond signed with the Giants practice squad Tuesday.
The Giants are lacking depth in the receiving corps after adding Brandon Marshall (ankle), Odell Beckham (ankle) and Dwayne Harris (foot) to injured reserve this week. As a result, Ed Eagan was promoted to the Giants active roster Tuesday, opening up a spot for Raymond on the practice squad. Should the Giants suffer any more injuries, the 23-year-old could find himself on the active roster as well.
