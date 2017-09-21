Kalif Raymond: Signs with Jets practice squad
Raymond signed with the Jets' practice squad Thursday.
Raymond was waived by the Jets on Tuesday following his muffed punt in Sunday's loss to the Raiders. He'll remain within the organization after clearing waivers and will likely only be promoted if New York needs some help in the return game once again.
