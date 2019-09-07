Raymond was waived by the Titans on Saturday, Jim Wyatt of TitansOnline.com reports.

Raymond was the odd man out in favor of implementing more offensive line depth on the roster. He led that team in receptions (13) and receiving yards (204) during the preseason, and figures to be a strong practice squad candidate should he clear waivers.

